Leah Shaibu marks 15th birthday in Boko Haram custody

Leah Shaibu, the kidnapped teenage student, is marking her 15th birthday, today, in the custody of her captors, Premium Times reports.

She is the only one of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi still with the terror group, Boko Haram. It is now almost two months since the Nigerian government negotiated the release of the 105 abducted Dapchi girls.

Recall About 110 students, including Miss Sharibu, were abducted from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, after their school was attacked by the Boko Haram on February 19. .

A month after their abduction, the FG secured the release of 105 of the girls. Sharibu, who would have been the 106th girl to be freed, was left behind for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

Speaking with PT on Sunday evening, the girl’s father, Sharibu Nathan, pleaded again with government to ensure the safe release of his daughter.

He thanked Nigerians, both Muslims and Christians, for their prayers and called for more supplications to ensure the release of his daughter.

