”Lola Rae is not a babymama, she is a mother” – Uriel Oputa replies Noble Igwe

Yesterday, Tekno announced the birth of his baby girl with his long time girlfriend, Lola Rae and have received loads of congratulatory messages.

The couple who managed to keep their private life off the media was attacked by Noble Igwe who took a shade at the couple in a post which he posted on his Twitter page.

He tweeted;

“He made you stay away from your music to have a baby but he stayed back to push his hustle. #life”

Former BBnaija housemate Uriel Oputa has now come to the defence of singer, Lola Rae who just birthed a baby girl for her boyfriend, Tekno.

She shared Noble Igwe’s tweet on his Instagram page, and wrote;

People are saying why did lola Rae get pregnant she’s now a baby mama… No she’s Mother… All those people looking Down snubbing her… I’m sure if she reached out to you for anything music related you would have posted her!! Maka she’s not trending currently. Biko my sister look after your baby well Nobody chooses blessings

The music industry is hard, when I went for sponsorship my bum was on the menu… ahhh .

I was an up coming artist but after they cut my microphone during a show I forgot my lyrics.. I ran for my life ,i even forgot my shoe.

This is not a shade on Noble igwe because we are cool (.he used to post my songs for free) I’ve heard so many people say she’s should face her music… .erm she did I don’t think she’s done.

I’m sure her after baby body will be lit.. just look at Tiwa.

Source – Gistreel