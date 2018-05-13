MC Galaxy calls out Miracle, says he’s refused to appreciate E-Money

BBNaija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe might be turning out to be a different person from who his teeming fans thought he was.

Miracle has been called out in for the second time in the space of 3 days by people who showed their unrelenting support while he was in the Big Brother Naija house.

Now Comedian and Singer, MC Galaxy has also, in a series of tweets which have been deleted, called out the BBNaija winner for some reasons.

Read his tweets below:

In this life, there’s a reason why people don’t like to help others. My Friend @flyboymiracle I loved you from the moment i saw your humility and the way you treated Nina during #BBNaija. I fought those that abused you for being boring and not entertaining enough.

I am writing not because i am mad at you but because you haven’t been smart enough to send even a simple SMS not to me, because i don’t really care, but to E Money who i begged to support you and he ended up giving your family close to 1M Naira to get you votes.

I spoke with him few days ago and was disappionted to learn that you did not bother to call or even text to appreciate his kindness.

Do not let 25M change you from the ‘humble’ Miracle we saw during the show. It is just a small money my brother. Humility is the key. Call E-money to appreciate him.

He’s someone i respect so much. As for me, people like you cannot stop me from helping others…. No hard feelings.

Leave a Comment…

comments