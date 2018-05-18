Local News

Men’s Faces Turn Red As They Aggressively Slap Each Other In Bizarre Russian Slapping Competition (Photos)

 

In an apparent show of strength, some Russians have been captured on camera brutally slapping one another with an open palm in a bizarre ‘slapping competition’ in Moscow, the nation’s capital.

According to Dailymail UK, the painful competition took place on April 29 at the Sarychev Power Expo, sees the Russians faces redden as the audience cringe, wince, and moan in the background.

Contestants of the competition appear increasingly apprehensive as their faces bruise, and their features swell.

It was gathered that the competition, Sarychev Power Expo aims to promote power sports, patriotism and the strongest men in Russia. The event was organised by bench press world record holder Kirill Sarychev.

The expo attracted bodybuilders and power-lifters, some who were willing to slap each other in the face. Participants were knocked out in an elimination-style competition, they continued to slap each other on the face until one surrendered.

The winner, Yuriy Kuzmin from Nizhny Novgorod, took home a grand prize of 25,000 rubles (£296.50) and later joked on social media taking home the trophy was ‘really hard-hitting’.

Watch video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ebola Outbreak: Tension Grows As 45 Cases Are Recorded, 25 People Already Confirmed Dead

Public Embarrassment: Popular Singer Left Shocked After A Man Ripped-off Her Wig In The Streets (Photos)

BBNaija: These Pictures Of BamBam Will Make You Fall In Love (Photos)

Wow! Check Out Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Of Comedian Ajebo

Dino Melaye Speaks On Police Illegal Arrest & Embarrassment As He Recuperates

Unidentified Woman Found In Ogun State After Suffering Memory Loss (Photos)

How 2 Women Were Lured To Pay N389k For 9 Bottles Of ‘Holy Water’ To Cure Their Bad Luck

INEC Releases Official List Of Candidates To Contest In Ekiti Governorship Election

See The ‘Modern’ Kiosk Provided By Lagos State Government (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *