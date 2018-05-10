Entertainment, Gossip

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday (photos)


Anuoluwapo, the first daughter of movie stars, Mide Martins and Afeez Owo is 10 year old today and her parents have showered with so much love via these new photos shared on their respective Instagram pages.



Mide wrote “Hippie!!! Hippie!!! Hippie!!! Hurray!!!!.
My Adorable Princess Is A Year Older.
My Darling, My Sugar Pie, My Babylove.
My Bundle Of Joy, My Essence Of Living.
You Mean The World To Me My Babygirl.
I Pray That God Grant You The Grace To Live Your Entire Life In Massive Happiness, Joy & Good Health… You Shall Never Lack Anything Good In Life Ijn …Continue To Shine Bright My Diamond 💎… I Will Forever Love You My Beautiful Damsel..”

Afeez Owo wrote:

Happy birthday to you Anuoluwapo kabirat Abiodun may you live long to fulfill your destiny…continue to growing up in wisdom and knowledge ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇😇😇🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂


