My Body Na Ebeano – Peter Okoye Goes Shirtless In New Photo

Peter Okoye aka Mr. P who recently released new hit single titled ‘Ebeano’ shares shirltless picture.

He wrote; ‘My Body na EBEANO’

The picture has left Nigerian ladies drooling on social media despite the fact that the young man is happily married with kids.

Meanwhile, there is a controversy over the new song as Peter brazenly stole the concept from another unpopular pop singer, Henry Knight.

