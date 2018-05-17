My Body Na Ebeano – Peter Okoye Goes Shirtless In New Photo

Peter Okoye aka Mr. P who recently released new hit single titled ‘Ebeano’ shares shirltless picture.
He wrote; ‘My Body na EBEANO’
The picture has left Nigerian ladies drooling on social media despite the fact that the young man is happily married with kids.
Meanwhile, there is a controversy over the new song as Peter brazenly stole the concept from another unpopular pop singer, Henry Knight.
