Naval Officer Arrested For Armed Robbery By SARS Officers

Suspect

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Oyo State Police Command has arrested a Lance Corporal with the Nigerian Navy, Jimoh Adesoye, 28, twin brothers and 12 other suspects for robbery and receiving stolen goods, according to Punch.

They were paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude who said that the naval officer used his uniform and position to transport vehicles snatched by the criminal gang to buyers.

He said, “The Lance Corporal often used his position and uniform to transport vehicles snatched by the gang and helped dispose of the stolen vehicles. The gang which is also on the wanted list of SARS in Lagos and Kwara states was responsible for the spate of armed robbery and car snatching along Ogbomoso/Ilorin Expressway, Oyo State, Lagos, Kwara and other states in the South-West. Six of the suspects were arrested in their criminal hideout at Ilasa area, Ogbomoso by SARS unit, Ogbomoso following a credible intelligence by the command’s strategic partners.”

The commissioner said that their arrest led to the arrest of other members of the gang at various locations in the state.

