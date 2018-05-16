Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi Seals New Deal With Columbia Records


Nigerian music star, Mr Eazi has signed a new deal with Columbia Records, UK, for the licensing of his works with Columbia Records, UK.

The singer who has been working on a new project recently announced that he will be releasing his follow-up project titled ‘Lagos To London’ with a tentative date of May 23, 2018.



This not his first deal, just last month, he signed a record deal with Mad Decent, a record label owned by DJ Diplo of Major Lazer, Mr Eazi who owns his independent label, Banku Music had earlier last month also announced a label licensing deal with Universal Africa.

An excited Mr Eazi took to his Instagram page to announce the good news some minutes ago

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer posted;

Another major move. Thank you God for keeping things Running Smoothly. #bankumusic #lagostolondon

See his post below:

Reacting to the news, his fans took to his comment section to applaud and congratulate him.

See their responses:


