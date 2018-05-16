Nigerian music star Mr Eazi Seals New Deal With Columbia Records



Nigerian music star, Mr Eazi has signed a new deal with Columbia Records, UK, for the licensing of his works with Columbia Records, UK.

The singer who has been working on a new project recently announced that he will be releasing his follow-up project titled 'Lagos To London' with a tentative date of May 23, 2018.







This not his first deal, just last month, he signed a record deal with Mad Decent, a record label owned by DJ Diplo of Major Lazer, Mr Eazi who owns his independent label, Banku Music had earlier last month also announced a label licensing deal with Universal Africa.

An excited Mr Eazi took to his Instagram page to announce the good news

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer posted;

Another major move. Thank you God for keeping things Running Smoothly. #bankumusic #lagostolondon

Reacting to the news, his fans took to his comment section to applaud and congratulate him.

