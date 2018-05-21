Nigerians dig up old tweets where Kemi Olunloyo said Linda Ikeji had no womb in 2016

Linda Ikeji’s blogging adventures succeeded in making her (intentionally or unintentionally) step on toes of many persons in the public eye, celebrities and politicians alike.

One of these persons was Nigeria’s self accclaimed investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

It is no longer news that the two powerful women had a long-standing beef and Kemi was always seizing the opportunity to have go at the blogger.

One of these shots Kemi took at Linda was when she claimed that Linda Ikeji had no uterus to carry babies. See her tweets from 2016 below; Sorry! Linda has made NOTHING! No blogger awards, no husband, no kids, no uterus & NO #MAMAs2016. IM HER BOSS! #BAM Someone who’s sister Laura confided in a friend that she has no uterus to carry babies made fun of Mayowa Ahmed #RIP However, since the news of Linda’s Pregnancy, it seems that her enemies have been hiding their faces.

-Yabaleftonline