Nile University of Nigeria Releases Academic Calendar : 2018/19 Session

Authorities of the Nile University of Nigeria (NUN), Abuja, have released the academic calendar for the 2018/2019 academic session.


According to the calendar, NUN is set to commence the 2017/2018 academic session on September 14th, 2018. The session ends on June 29th, 2019.

The breakdown is available below.

Nile University of Nigeria Approved Academic Calendar:
Public Holiday-Eid el Kabir* August 22nd -23rd, 2018

First Semester Course Appointments posted in SIS systemby HODs September 14th, 2018

Course Registration Period September 17th– 21st , 2018

First semester Courses begin September 24th , 2018

Independence Day October 1st , 2018

Add and drop period September 24th – October 5th , 2018

Late Registration Period October 8th – 12th , 2018

Deadline for Defer October 12th , 2018

Orientation week for fresher October 15th – 19th , 2018

First Semester MIDTERM EXAMS November 19th – 25th , 2018

Public Holiday-Eid el Maulud November 21st , 2018

Public Holiday- Christmas Day December 25th , 2018

New Year Holidays December 24th,2018 – January 2nd 2019

MATRICULATION CEREMONY* January 10th , 2019

First Semester Courses End January 11th , 2019

Announcement of Final Exams Time Table January 11th, 2019

Last day for Continuous Assessments (CA) results Submission to SIS by lecturers January 14th 2019

Lecture free week January14th – 18th , 2019

First Semester FINAL EXAMS January 21st – February 2nd , 2019

Semester Holiday February 4th – 15th , 2019

Deadline for the Entrance of First Semester FINAL EXAMS Grades posted in the SIS system February 11th , 2019

Second Semester Course Appointments posted in the SIS system by HODs February 15th , 2019

Second Semester Course Registration Period February 18th – 22nd , 2019

Semester Course begin February 25th , 2019

Add and drop period February 25th – March 8th , 2019

Late Registration Period March 11th – 15th, 2019

Deadline for defer March 15th, 2019

Public Holiday- Good Friday April 19th , 2019

Public Holiday- Easter Monday April 22nd , 2019

Second Semester MIDTERM EXAMS April 23rd– 29th , 2019

Public Holiday- International Labour Day May 1st , 2019

Public Holiday- Democracy day May 29th , 2019

Public Holiday- Eid-al-Fitr* June 5th – 6th , 2019

Second Semester Courses Ends June 7th , 2019

Announcement of Final Exams Time Table June 7th, 2019

Last day for Continuous Assessments (CA) results Submission to SIS by lecturers June 10th, 2019

Lecture free Week June 10th – 14th , 2019

Second Semester FINAL EXAMS June 17th – 29th , 2019

Deadline for the Entrance of Second Semester FINAL EXAMS Grades posted in the SIS system July 12th, 2019

CONVOCATION LECTURE* October 25th, 2019

CONVOCATION CEREMONY* October 26th , 2019
*Might be subject to changes. This academic calendar applies to all Bachelor Level programmes


