Noble Igwe clarifies his controversial tweets about Yahoo Yahoo boys

Noble Igwe has come out to clarify his controversial tweets about “Yahoo Yahoo” boys he posted last week Friday.

He had listed alleged fraud fronts to include record labels, car sale business and online stores.

According to him, ‘EFCC needs to have a waiter stationed at every club in VI and Lekki’. Online stores and stores on Admiralty/Fola Osibo in Lekki are all used for money laundering’.

He has now clarified that not all stores on Fola Osibo are fronts for fraudsters.

See his new tweets below:

