Noble Igwe shades Tekno and Lola Rae

We are a big fan of those who keep their personal lives off social media… and baaam! They surprise us with what they’ve been up to just like that.

That’s the case of Triple MG Singer, Tekno and His Girlfriend, Lola Rae.

Apparently, Lola has been pregnant all these while, and no one got the hang of it… and boom! We see a baby.

The excited singer, took to the gram yesterday, to declare his love for his girl, Lola after she gave him a baby. [See Here]

But someone who rather seem “edgy” has thrown shades at the pair.. Noble Igwe is shading the hell out of singers, Lola Rae and Tekno.

He simply wrote:

“He made you stay away from your music to have a baby but he stayed back to push his hustle. #life”

If you know, you know.

