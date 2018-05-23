Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Shares Early Morning Make-up Free Photo

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji is an epithome of black beauty as her looks continue to radiate despite the toll of motherhood and age.

The 39-year old posted the lovely picture as seen above this morning and her fans numbering over 3.7 million on her Instagram page have been all over it.

Her look which was without any make-up was further enhanced with her custom smile.

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

