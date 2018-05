The alleged phone thief beaten to a pulp

A yet-to-be identified thief nearly paid with his life after he was caught by an irate mob in Ugeli area of Bayelsa state.

It was gathered that the alleged thief said to be notorious for snatching women’s handbags and phones was nabbed after a botched robbery operation. The mob descended on him heavily, beating him to a pulp.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria