OAP Gbemi causes an online debate about wedding and makeup

Popular Nigerian broadcaster and presenter, OAP Gbemi has succeeded in causing an online debate on micro-blogging website – Twitter  after she asked a rather interesting question.

The beautiful On-Air Personality took to Twitter to ask a question as regards wedding and make up, (we all are aware of the outrageous bills some make up artistes can charge) however, the results have been received with mixed reactions.

She tweeted:

“You’re having a quiet wedding & U call a makeup artist for home service.

She charges 20k for home service . You didn’t tell her it’s for your wedding.

She does the makeup & while packing up, she realizes that it’s your wedding -she then asks for more money – is she justified?”

Below is how Twitter NG reacted to the question:

