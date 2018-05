Gani Adams

Leader of the Yoruba nationalist organization, Oodua Peoples Congress is a Otunba Gani Adams has just graduated from Lagos State University, Ojo Campus where he obtained a degree in Political Science.

Adams who is the current Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, shared a photo from his convocation, and wrote, ‘develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow’.

See his convocation photo below;

