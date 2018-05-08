Photos Of Buhari Meeting With Saraki And Dogara Today

President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Bukola Saraki at the Villa

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is unclear the agenda of the meeting, however, last week, the Senate mandated its leader to interface with the executive over the flagrant disregard of the National Assembly by the Inspector General of Police.

The Senate had berated the Police IG, Ibrahim Idris for failing to honour its invitation over the killings across Nigeria as well as the arrest and harassment and detention of their colleague, Dino Melaye.

As at the time of this report, a source close to the President of the senate could not confirm the agenda or the details of the meeting between the number one citizen and the number three and four citizens of Nigeria.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria