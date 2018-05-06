Entertainment, Gossip

Photos of your favourite celebrities at the 2018 Headies awards

The 2018 Headies Awards took place on the 5th of May, 2018 at the Eko Convention Center, Victoria Island, lagos.

The popular music award ceremony was hosted by prolific comedian Bovi and delectable singer, Seyi Shay.

Following all the glitter and glamour were entertaining performances from Simi, Falz, Niniola, Mayorkun, Zule Zoo, Danfo Drivers, Davido and others.

Check out photos of your favourite celebrities at the award night:

