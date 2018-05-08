Entertainment, Gossip

Popular comedienne Princess celebrates birthday with beautiful photo

Popular Nigerian comedienne and actress Princess is a year older today. She took to instagram to celebrate herself.

Sharing a lovely photo, she wrote:



Happy birthday to me. I bless God for this opportunity, I am in my new year after all said and done. Oba adani ma gbagbe eni. Eru jeje, ibere ati opin. I can’t but thank the Mighty warrior who fights all battles without breaking sweat. I will be called by a new name which the mouth of Lord shall name.

Princess Comedian whose real name is Damilola Adekoya is an actress, comedian, compere, caterer and a motivational speaker. She got married to Adeshola Jeremiah, a movie producer on May 8, 2013 but they separated after 7 months of marriage.

She attended Our lady of apostles secondary school ijebu ode ogun state while furthering her studies at
University of Lagos (UNILAG) and The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, Nigeria


