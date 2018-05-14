Security Guard Loses His Life After Armed Robbers Attacked A Filling Station In Awka (Photos)

The guard after he was killed by the robbers

A security guard has lost his life after dreaded armed robbers attacked the Arcon petrol station, UNIZIK Junction in Awka, Anambra state capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed the security guard in the course of the robbery operation. His corpse was evacuated by police operatives who arrived the scene later. Investigation into the incident has commenced.

