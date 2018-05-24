Entertainment, Viral

See What Davido Said About Signing A Female Artiste

Yesterday Davido signed Idowest to his record label, DMW, and now he is thinking of signing a female artiste to DMW.

Davido made this known on Twitter that he is looking to sign a female artiste to his label.

The singer tweeted ‘maybe it’s time to sign a female artist? and his fans have already started making good suggestions.

DMW records once had an affiliate female singer named Lola Rae which Davido announced on Twitter around 2016 as a new act under the label.

He has however come out to state in a recent interview that she was never officially signed but she was affiliated to the label.

