Senator Dino Melaye Granted Bail

Senator Dino Melaye

A Kogi state high court, sitting in Lokoja on Wednesday granted bail to the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye, on the suit of illegal possession of firearms brought against him.

The lawmaker was granted bail in the sum of N10 million and one surety by the presiding judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.

Justice Nasir Ajana, who ruled on the bail application before a Lokoja High Court on Thursday (today) in Lokoja, based his ruling on the conviction as submitted by the defense counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) that the continued incarceration of Senator Melaye will jeopardise his health condition, which he said was “deteriorating.”

He also said that there was nothing to show that the applicant would jump bail if granted.

Ajana therefore admitted Melaye to bail, with one surety for N10m.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria