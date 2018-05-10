Entertainment, Gossip

Singer, Henry Knight Blasts Peter Okoye, Accuses Him Of Theft

Peter Okoye popular known as Mr. P of the defunct P-square duo has been trailed with controversy after a singer, Henry Knight, publicly called him out for intellectual theft as regards his (Mr. P) newly released song, ‘Ebeano’.



In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, Henry Knight, revealed how A-list acts tend to get away with content theft, adding that most of these acts are never ready to help you grow but would rather rip you off and make so much profit off your property.

Here’s his post in full;

“Everyday in the Nigeria Music Industry, most of the biggest artistes who never for once help you even when you reach out to them in growing time of need for a collaboration or any other, tend to get away with ripping you off and making profit out of your property.

“Dear Peter okoye @peterpsquare I released a song called Ebano on the 8th of August 2015 with hard earned Money which was produced by TeeMode, You copied the hook of the song without any form of royalty that is required or any form of credit to me.. We have seen other cases like when Davido credited Teni for “like that” it’s clearly true that You rise by lifting others.


“Henry knight is not all about this drama, I had to do this, because this is not the first time something like this is happening.”


