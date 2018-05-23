Slimcase set to release most anticipated single ‘Otunba Lamba’

Rave of the moment Slimcase has been the centre of debate in recent weeks following boiling point anticipation over his soon to be released single titled OTUNBA LAMBA.





Slimcase has however revealed that the song will be available for the listening pleasure of the fans and music lovers via his official Instagram page @iam_slimcase

The soon to be released monster hit ‘Otunba Lamba’ will be Slimcase’s first official single since his rise to Stardom haven featured in chart topping singles such as “Issa Banger“, ‘Diet‘ ‘Shempe’ ‘Shawa Shawa’ to mention but a few.

Fans and music lovers should get ready to be swept off their feet by this track as Slimcase majestically justifies why he is renowned as Otunba Lamba.