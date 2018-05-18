Entertainment, Gossip

Super Eagles Player John Ogu & Wife Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Super Eagles player John Ogu and wife have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple who once shared loved up photos of themselves on the platform have deleted each other’s pictures on the platform.

Akaolisa has changed her name back to her maiden name Chiugo Veronica Akaolisa and even changed her Instagram handle too.

The two got married traditionally on December 29th, 2015 at their home town in Anambra State. Before then they had their court wedding at Ikoyo registry.

You will recall the player had openly proposed to his then girlfriend on a football pitch shortly after a match. Whatever went wrong! Hmm…

Before the traditional wedding,they had their civil wedding on Thursday, November 12, 2015 at the Ikoyi Registry.

 

 

