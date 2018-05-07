Unlisted

Tears As 45 Persons Massacred By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo)

Some of the bodies of victims of Gwaska, Birnin Gwari attack lined up for funeral prayer on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Doka, Kaduna State

It was tears in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as 45 bodies of those killed by bandits in Gwaska village were buried on Sunday.

According to Daily Nigerian, the youths and vigilante in the village had planned to stage a protest and barricade a major road to call on government to check incessant killings in the area.

Hundreds of youths and vigilante members bearing local weapons had gathered at Doka town, where the burial took place, threatening to take “decisive action”.

It took the intervention of community leaders to calm the frayed nerves of the irate youths, who vowed to take to the streets and avenge the killings.

“We have to calm them down, otherwise they block the road and cause destruction,” said a community leader, Zubair Idris.

On Sunday, the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Austin Iwar said the cause of the massacre might be as a result of disagreement between Gwaska vigilante and some bandits.

“Gwaska is in the middle of the forest. Even from Birnin Gwari, access to the village is very difficult. But they have a very strong vigilante that protect the town against the attackers.

 

“I can’t say it is retaliatory attack, but preliminary investigation shows that there were issues between the Gwaska vigilante, who are very powerful, and the bandits,” the CP told Daily N igerian.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ronaldo Battles Ankle Injury Ahead Of Champions League Final

Nigerian Senator Invites U.S Rapper, Kanye West To Visit The Country – CNN Reveals

United Kingdom May Deport 1,000 Migrants… See Reason

Tears & Sorrow As Bank Manager, Brother Who Drowned At The Beach Are Buried In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check Out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

The Moment Davido’s Chioma Met BBNaija’s Cee-C (Photos)

Naira Weakens Marginally Against Dollar

Heartbreaking! Nigerian Mother Writes Emotional Eulogy To Her Pretty Daughter Who Died After Battle With Blood Cancer

Fayose Joins Local Drummers At PDP Rally In Osogbo (Photos, Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *