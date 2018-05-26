Entertainment, Viral

Tekno, Lola Rae & a Baby Photo…. Did the Couple just welcome their First Child Together?

In 2017 Tekno and Nigerian-born British singer Lola Rae sparked dating rumours which they confirmed in July.

Fast forward almost a year after, and it looks like the couple have welcomed their first child together.

Tekno posted a photo on Instagram today of himself holding the hands of a baby and he captioned with a lot of heart emojis and the name ‘Skye’.

He also posted a photo of Lola Rae with a charming caption saying “You are the strongest!!! I love you”… which his fans have interpreted as Lola Rae being the mother of his child.

