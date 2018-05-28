The Awkward Moment Beggar Faking Blindness Was Busted (Photos+Video)

The impostor nabbed

A beggar who fakes blindness was exposed and arrested by the police this morning in Akure, Ondo State.

It was a rowdy session in the market place as the elderly man who looked weak and frail in an old brown jacket was dragged by security operatives.

It is not clear how he was exposed in the line of duty, but there have been reports of people faking disabilities to curry favour from the innocent citizens.

Watch the video below:





Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria