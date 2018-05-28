Local News

The Awkward Moment Beggar Faking Blindness Was Busted (Photos+Video)

 

The impostor nabbed

A beggar who fakes blindness was exposed and arrested by the police this morning in Akure, Ondo State.

It was a rowdy session in the market place as the elderly man who looked weak and frail in an old brown jacket was dragged by security operatives.

It is not clear how he was exposed in the line of duty, but there have been reports of people faking disabilities to curry favour from the innocent citizens.

Watch the video below:


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Primary School Teacher Suspended Over Post He Made Criticizing Buhari

How Businessman Obtained Another Man’s ATM Pin, Withdrew N173k In Lagos

‘Husband-Seeking’ Lady Who Beat Church Pastor After Receiving 48 Lashes Shares Her Ordeal

How Spiritualist Defrauded Woman N1.5m And Lands After Promising To Give Her Black Soap For Protection

See How BBNaija’s Princess & Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-husband, Churchill Are ‘Fighting Corruption’

Shock As Petrol Tanker Veers Off The Road, Crashes Into A Bush At Ikorodu, Lagos (Photos)

Ronaldo Wants UEFA Champions League Named After Him

Tension As Herdsmen Attack Seminary, Shoot Catholic Priest In The Leg

Children With Sickle Cell Disease Branded Witches, Marked For Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *