Unlisted

The Moment Davido’s Chioma Met BBNaija’s Cee-C (Photos)

 

Chioma and Cee-C

Chioma Rowland, a student of Babcock University who is being celebrated by her superstar boyfriend, Davido has met with Cee-C of the Big Brother Naija fame.

Both parties appeared excited about seeing each other as they smiled conspicuously and took pictures together.

Chioma has been described as a lucky girl who is dating one of the richest music artistes in Nigeria while Cee-C is regarded as a strong woman by a section of her fans.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ronaldo Battles Ankle Injury Ahead Of Champions League Final

Nigerian Senator Invites U.S Rapper, Kanye West To Visit The Country – CNN Reveals

United Kingdom May Deport 1,000 Migrants… See Reason

Tears & Sorrow As Bank Manager, Brother Who Drowned At The Beach Are Buried In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

#BBNaija: Check Out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

Tears As 45 Persons Massacred By Bandits Are Buried In Kaduna State (Photo)

Naira Weakens Marginally Against Dollar

Heartbreaking! Nigerian Mother Writes Emotional Eulogy To Her Pretty Daughter Who Died After Battle With Blood Cancer

Fayose Joins Local Drummers At PDP Rally In Osogbo (Photos, Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *