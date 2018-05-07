The Moment Davido’s Chioma Met BBNaija’s Cee-C (Photos)

Chioma and Cee-C

Chioma Rowland, a student of Babcock University who is being celebrated by her superstar boyfriend, Davido has met with Cee-C of the Big Brother Naija fame.

Both parties appeared excited about seeing each other as they smiled conspicuously and took pictures together.

Chioma has been described as a lucky girl who is dating one of the richest music artistes in Nigeria while Cee-C is regarded as a strong woman by a section of her fans.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria