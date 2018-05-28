Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh caught rocking a fake Fendi T-shirt?

Below are pictures showing Tonto Dikeh rocking a Fendi T-shirt. However, taking a closer look at the shirt, one can easily notice how fake it is especially when juxtaposed with the original.

There is a clear difference between the Fendi Faux-Leather Logo T-Shirt Tonto Dikeh wore and the ones Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Davido’s Chioma wore which costs ($690) 248k.

The Nollywood actress shared the photo showing her rocking the Fendi outfit which she wore to an even at her son’s school two days ago.

—Kemifilani


