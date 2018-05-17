Uche Ogbodo celebrates her 32nd birthday with lovely bikini photos

Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo clocked 32 years old today and she revealed she is not scared of getting older as she celebrated her day today.

She shared some lovely photos for her birthday and wrote:

“Happy birthday to me! For some reason, I always become quite reflective around the time of my birthday.

“Unlike some people, I don’t ever dread turning a year older. I love growing older, evolving and reflecting on where life has taken me.

“My birthday is always a time of gratitude, hope and optimism. I’m always excited to think about what the year ahead will hold, while remembering to not let the past define me!

“I Sit in a different car now as I look ahead , “Anything is possible “ ‘Cos I’m not the girl I used to be . Happy birthday to me.

“Yes! it’s been some 365 days of rigorous activities! It’s been some weeks of waking up, sleeping and going about the business of the day.

“And no matter how it’s been, that I’m alive today is a proof that the future is Great.

“So, when I look back at where I’m coming from, I can only say to myself “You Have Done Well “

“I’m another year older and another year more gorgeous, intelligent, and talented as ever!

“More Sexy , More Driven ,More Blessed ! Thank You lord for your Undying Love I Love You Lord! Happy Birthday to me!”

See her photos below:

