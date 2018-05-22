UNICAF University becomes member of Sarua

A new recognition of multi-campus Unicaf University came with the announcement that the University has been accepted as a member of SARUA, the Southern African Regional Universities Association. Unicaf University joins other top ranking universities, who appear on the list of SARUA members, (http://www.sarua.org/?q=members), like the University of Cape Town.

SARUA, founded in 2005, is an association of universities in the 15 countries of the Southern African Development Community. Its purpose is to contribute in revitalizing and developing Higher Education in the southern part of the African continent, to create qualified, informed leaders, who can respond effectively to the many challenges faced in the region. SARUA’s purpose is in line with Unicaf University’s vision to provide affordable and flexible higher education of international quality in every country in Africa, aiming to raise local standards and educate the continent’s future leaders.

In partnership with the UNICAF Scholarship Programme, one of the most generous programmes of its kind available today, Unicaf University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, which have an international perspective and a strong local focus, at a fraction of the original cost. By providing options for fully online study, or blended learning, (which combines online delivery with on ground support), Unicaf University enables working professionals to keep their jobs and salaries and young parents to care for their families throughout their studies.

Unicaf University offers a wide range of degrees, from Business, Economics and Accounting to Teaching, Tourism, Engineering, Psychology, Public Health, Information Technology and more, at Bachelor, Master’s and Doctorate level. Unicaf University degrees are internationally recognized and locally registered and accredited. Furthermore, in partnership with the reputable University of South Wales in the UK, Unicaf University enables students in Africa to pursue a British degree online, and graduate on campus in the UK.

The two state-of-the-art campuses of Unicaf University in Lilongwe – Malawi and in Lusaka – Zambia, have been attracting thousands of students from the region, thanks to the high standard of instruction, the affordability and flexibility provided and the good reputation of the University. This success has led to plans to establish Unicaf University campuses in many other African countries in the near future.

Unicaf University is proud to have become a member of SARUA, and is aiming to contribute to the association’s platform for regional Higher Education leadership, dialogue and collaboration, advocating Higher Education as the significant contributor to national and regional development.

www.unicafuniversity.ac.mw

www.unicafuniversity.ac.zm

www.unicaf.org

