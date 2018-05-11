Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“We were booloving on his wedding day!” – Scorned lady who found out her boyfriend is one year married outs him on Twitter. (Screenshots)

Twitter user, @ShesILL definitely has to be the most scorned woman on social media – the quite busty lady just found out that the man she’s been dating for a year is not only married but had his wedding with another woman while they were ‘dating’.

She revealed that even on his wedding day, they both had a loving conversation meanwhile he was about to walk down the aisle with another woman.

The woman isn’t taking the humiliation lightly as she took to Twitter to call him out, shared his wedding photos and screenshots of their private chats.

See her posts below:

