Local News

Why I Flaunt Money On Instagram – Ex-Boxing Champ, Floyd Mayweather Reveals

Flamboyant and retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather, who is well known to live and flaunt his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, has revealed why he post such pictures.
 

Mayweather flaunting money

American undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather a.k.a Money Man, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal why he shares photos of money and his lavish luxurious lifestyle on social media despite being called names for constantly doing it.

While sharing yet another photo with stacks of dollar bills, Mayweather Jnr revealed that he posts such photos to motivate a set of people – his haters.

He wrote; “I post pictures like this to motivate my haters to get money.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Horror: Two People Dead As Speeding Train Smashes Straight Into A Truck (Photos)

Barcelona Legend Iniesta Joins New Club…See Details

Brazilian Football Star, Ronaldinho Reportedly Set To Marry Two Women At The Same Time

Come And Take The Ritual Money You Donated To Me – Kemi Olunloyo Curses Linda Ikeji

EPL Transfer: Manchester City Near 60 Million Pounds Deal For Mahrez

Why Buhari Is A Weak Leader – Ben Bruce

You Won’t Believe What Happened After A Villager Captured And Killed A Rare Snake

BREAKING News: Court Declares Innoson Motors Chairman Wanted

Buhari Appoints Ex-IGP, Smith To Replace Mike Okiro as New Police Commission Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *