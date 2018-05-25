Why I Flaunt Money On Instagram – Ex-Boxing Champ, Floyd Mayweather Reveals

Flamboyant and retired boxer, Floyd Mayweather, who is well known to live and flaunt his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, has revealed why he post such pictures.

Mayweather flaunting money

American undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather a.k.a Money Man, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal why he shares photos of money and his lavish luxurious lifestyle on social media despite being called names for constantly doing it.

While sharing yet another photo with stacks of dollar bills, Mayweather Jnr revealed that he posts such photos to motivate a set of people – his haters.

He wrote; “I post pictures like this to motivate my haters to get money.”