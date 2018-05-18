Wizkid goes on Gucci shopping spree with last son amid ‘deadbeat dad’ allegations. (Photos)

Nigerian music star Wizkid, has been in the news lately following allegations from his two babymamas about not taking care of their children.

Wizkid’s first babymama Oluwanishola Ogudu on their son’s seventh birthday took to her Twitter handle to share some cryptic posts about how she took up the role of being a father and mother to Boluwatife.

Read here ICYMI

In the midst of these allegations, Jada who is Wizkid’s manager and third babymama posted a message of support thanking the popular musician for being a good dad to their son.

These allegations, do not seem to bother the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer, as he took his last son, Zion shopping with him.

Wizkid on Thursday, May 17, tweeted ;

“Off to Gucci with Zion to get more Gucci!”

While some section of his fans praised his actions, others were not quite impressed and they urged him to take care of his to two other sons.

See below;

Leave a Comment…

comments