Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death On Her Birthday By Her Baby Daddy Over ‘Romantic Slap’ In Rivers State (Photos)

Late Desire Sokari West

A promising young woman, Desire Sokari West has paid with her life after she reportedly gave her baby daddy a ‘romantic slap’ on her birthday. The tragic incident happened yesterday in Buguma area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the man went on rampage after the slap and murdered the woman.

The deceased’s friend, Irreplaceable Daniela took to Facebook and shared the story identifying the baby daddy as one Ibisaki Ikiriko. The friend also alleged that the killer hadn’t paid the lady’s bride price before the said incident occurred.

Irreplaceable Daniela wrote: “SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE!!!

My sister Desire Sokari West is gone..

God why???

I want to wake up from this dream.





Ibisaki Ikiriko You have killed her on her own birthday

God will judge!

You haven’t even paid for her bride price what will happen to the children 😭😭😭. I don’t even know what to write/say anymore.

God take charge!!!

You were celebrating just yesterday 😭😭😭😭😢.. am in shock! Someone should tell me it’s all joke😢😢😢 no one deserves to die like this😭😢 RIP Sis.. I just can’t bear this. Someone help!.”

While confirming the story, Gabriel Patterson Unyeowaji commented: “I heard this sad news this morning and it is said to happen in Buguma where a man went in to rampage after a romantic slap and stabbed the mother of his own children to death on her birthday, he must be high on hard substance, people should check the mental health of those they’re going in to relationship with.”

