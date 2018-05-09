Local News

Your Boyfriend Deserves To Know Your Body Count – Relationship Expert, Joro Olumofin

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin is out with another relationship advice for ladies.

This time, he says a man deserves to know his woman’s body count from her.

Read below:

“If you’ve been dating a guy for at least 6 months he deserves to know your Body Count & S*xual Activity History. For a relationship to Reach its Self Actualized State, honesty and full disclosure is paramount. A lot of ladies hide their ages and number of sexual partners from their boyfriends. This is wrong. Your boyfriend deserves to know your Body Count (BC) and (SAH) sexual activity history if you’re not a Virgin. He should also share his. This will bring a blank slate ( Tabula Rasa ) into the relationship. A true man is meant to take you as you are with every line and curve. Sit your boyfriend down and tell him today.”

