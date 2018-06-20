Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

2018 Budget: National Assembly increased its own Budget by N14.5 billion without discussion with the Executive – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, June 20, signed 2018 Budget into law. However, the president has revealed that the National Assembly increased its own Budget by 14.5 billion Naira, from 125 billion Naira to 139.5 billion Naira, without any discussion with the Executive.

Buhari made this claim via his official Twitter handle, saying he had to sign the budget regardless, “so as not to further slow down the pace of recovery of the Nigerian economy, which has no doubt been affected by the long delay in passing the budget.”

See what he wrote

Meanwhile the presidency says it plans to “remedy some of the most critical of these budget alterations through a supplementary and/or amendment budget – And hopes that the National Assembly will expeditiously consider and approve this budget when it is presented, for the good of Nigeria.


You may also like

Nigerian Lady calls out aunt who allegedly maltreated and denied her education

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th June

Plans are almost concluded for Biafra referendum – IPOB

CAN begs Buhari to intervene in the death sentence passed on 5 Christian youths in Adamawa

C.A.N kicks against plans by FG to recruit repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian Army and the Police

Reno Omokri reacts to report, Buhari plans to recruit ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members into the police

Nigerians ‘lynch’ good Samaritan who helped Dele Momodu’s Newspaper Vendor friend

Nigerian man rises to assist Dele Momodu’s friend who sells newspapers

Have You Invested In Cryptocurrency Yet? This Conference Will Reveal 10 Reasons Why You Should

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *