Entertainment, Gossip, News

22 lives saved from plunging into the Lagos Lagoon (Details+Photos)

Tragedy was averted on the Third Mainland Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday, June 13th 2018.

24 passengers in a commercial bus were saved this morning after the bus almost plunged into the Lagos lagoon under the third mainland bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus conveying 24 persons including the driver and conductor, was heading towards Lagos Island when it somersaulted on the Third Mainland Bridge but was prevented from plunging into the Lagos Lagoon by the crash barrier on the side of the road.

Most of the passengers sustained varied degrees of injuries.

The victims have been evacuated from the scene by men of the LASEMA response unit and are receiving medical attention at a state owned hospital.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Beautiful Kenyan woman dies after undergoing breast augmentation surgery at a spa in Nairobi

“I am single” – BBNaija’s Lolu declares

“Eagles don land!” – Super Eagles locker room in Russia customized in Pidgin-English. (Photos)

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Don Jazzy Reacts To Viral Photos Of Bambam Wearing Secondary School Uniform

Bambam slays in a secondary school uniform (Photo)

Lilian Esoro speaks on Divorce and Motherhood (Video)

TBoss bags nomination for best actress award alongside Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya

Woman strangles Fiance, drags him on the ground in funny Pre-Wedding photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *