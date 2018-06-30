“90% of African men prefer plus size women for marriage.” — Actress, Dayo Amusa.

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has insisted that Nigerian men prefer plus size women for marriage.

Speaking with Punch, she said she was comfortable with her big size.

Amusa stated, “As far as I am concerned, I have always been very comfortable in my own body. I realised that fingers are not equal and everybody has their own way of thinking and they are entitled to their own opinion, so I cannot crucify anyone about how they feel about my size.”

“However, I have always been comfortable in my skin. “It has always been easy for me to get clothes I like, but there are times that you see some trendy outfits that would not fit because I am plus sized. Despite that, there are a lot of beautiful products for plus size women that would not even look good on slim girls.” She also insisted that men would rather go for plus size women when they wanted to get married.”

“Yes, I know they do. Ninety per cent of African men would go for plus size women because we are very ‘accommodating’. I think the only reason a man would go for a slim lady is due to the ‘slay mama’ trend on social media, but when men want to settle, they go for plus size women,” she stated.

Read Her FULL Interview with PUNCH Below:

You recently delved into music to the amazement of most of your fans, why did it take you this long to pursue that passion?

I think it took me this long to showcase my musical talent because I got more attention from my acting career which has spanned over a decade. I had to embrace my acting career and make sure my foot was solid on that soil. When I realised that I was fulfilled in my acting career, I decided to give my singing career a shot. This is a talent I know I have always had and I even sing behind the camera or when I am with my friends. When I produced my movie, ‘Unforgivable,’ I did the soundtrack for it. A lot of people were amazed. The feedback I got was what made me put some seriousness into my music. I just felt it was another way to reach out to my fans.

How has the feedback been for you since you ventured into music?

To be honest, I love it when people criticise what I do; I seriously look out for critics. To my surprise, I have not had an occasion whereby my fans would ask me why I ventured into music. There are some people that wonder why I do music but they are all entitled to their opinion. Till date, I have only been receiving positive reviews. The encouraging comments I have been getting is what has motivated me to continue doing music.

There are a lot of popular female musicians like Tiwa, Omawumi, Yemi Alade to mention a few; how do you hope to compete with them?

I do not think I am into any competition with anyone in my field either in the music or movie sector. I try as much as possible to be at the right place at the right time while I do the right things. All the mentioned names are people that have done wonderfully well individually but the sky is so wide for all the stars to shine. I cannot be intimidated and I am not in competition with any of them because they are doing good music.

You are an actress, a singer and a proprietress of two schools. How have you been copping?

I would say that acting and singing are both under entertainment, so I have a way of scheduling that effortlessly. Besides, my mother always says if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. I do not rush into any venture; instead, I take my time and organise everything. I have a team that I work with, so it makes my tasks easy. It also helps me plan my life.

The report that I have two schools is not entirely true; the edifice I have in Ibadan is actually a fun fare garden while in Lagos, I have a crèche and not a school.

Why did you decide to go into that line of business?

Before I ventured into the entertainment industry, I had been a businesswoman. I grew up with my mother who was a trader and I always supported her. I came into the industry in 2002 and as a young aspiring actress, I was doing some petty trade by the side with my colleagues. I would say that I was able to get money for my production outfit through my business.

Have you always been comfortable with your tribal marks?

Yes, I have always been comfortable with the marks. In fact, if they had been more obvious than this, I would still have been comfortable with then. This is the way people have always seen me from the beginning of my career, so why shouldn’t I flaunt it.

When you were growing up, did you like the marks?

I have never seen the marks as a problem; in fact, this is the first time my attention is being drawn towards my tribal mark.

As a plus size lady, have you always loved your physique?

As far as I am concerned, I have always been very comfortable in my own body. I realised that fingers are not equal and everybody has their own way of thinking and they are entitled to their own opinion, so I cannot crucify anyone about how they feel about my size. However, I have always been comfortable in my skin.

Has it been easy for you getting clothes you really love despite your physique?

It has always been easy for me to get clothes I like but there are times that you see some trendy outfits that would not fit because I am plus sized. Despite that, there are a lot of beautiful products for plus size women that would not even look good on slim girls.

Yes, I know they do. Ninety per cent of African men would go for plus size women.

Why do you think so?

It is because we are very ‘accommodating’. I think the only reason a man would go for a slim lady is due to the ‘slay mama’ trend on social media but when men want to settle, they go for plus size women.

It seems one of your hobbies is travelling…

Yes, I love travelling. Sometimes I travel with my mother because we are very close and I grew up with her. I am a very busy person, so these are the ways I can create time for my family.

Asides travelling, what other things catch your fancy?

I like staying indoors; I could be an introvert sometimes.

Does it mean that you do not like partying?

I cannot rule that out because of my job. It is important to do some appearances due to my celebrity status but apart from that, I think I am an introvert.

When was the last time you went to a club?

About three months ago.

It was reported that you recently lost your father. How have you been faring?

I have yet to recover from the death of my father. His death is still very fresh and we recently held the 41 days prayer.

How close were you to your father?

We were not as close as I am with my mother but I loved him and had my time with my father.

Some people are of the opinion that being an actor is not lucrative and most jobs are done based on favours. How true is that?

To be honest, it is true to some extent. If actors are being paid the way they should be, maybe some people who have ventured into movie production would not have made that business move. Everything boils down to the issue of piracy.

But we see your face in a lot of movies. Does it mean they hardly pay you as well?

Gone are the days when I would go to a movie location and take care of myself with my money. I cannot remember the last time I went to a movie location and I was not well paid. I do not feature in any kind of movie and I ensure I maintain that standard. I do not believe that I have to feature in every movie, I have nothing to prove.

You have a degree in food science and technology. Is it right to assume that you love cooking?

The course is not really about cooking but I actually love to cook.

But with your busy schedule, do you have time to visit the kitchen?

I always find time to cook. Asides from my bedroom, my kitchen is another place I do not joke with.

What is your favourite meal?

I am a typical African woman, so I am a lover of any African delicacy.

It was reported that since you started your career in 2002; you are worth about $700,000. How true is that?

I am worth enough to live a very comfortable life.

Do you have a daughter?

I do not have a daughter. I have a little sister that a lot of people assume is my daughter. She is my mother’s last child.

Why have you not cleared the air before now?

I did not have any reason to do so. Everyone has their private life and I am not one that loves sharing hers. Anyone that assumes I have a child, I just keep mum till I am ready to talk about it.

Are you pressured by your mother to get married?

I get such talks from my mother but I also understand that she is doing that like any other parent would but as a person, you should not feel pressured to make certain decisions because everything would still be under control.

Based on some of your posts on social media, some people feel you have something against marriage…

I cannot crucify people for their opinion. I feel that being a single lady is not a disease and you should not be cast out because some people feel that because you attain some certain age, you ought to be married. We have a lot of people who got married at an early stage and the marriage broke up, there are some that wish that their marriages are over. For me, I always say that it is not a do or die affair.

Leave a Comment…

comments