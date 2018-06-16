Entertainment

Arsenal star Aubameyang shows off his swag as he poses in Super Eagles kit (Photos)

Arsenal player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has shown off his look in the much talked about Super Eagles kits.

Recall that he last week begged his Arsenal teammate Alex Iwobi to save one for him. Taking to Twitter, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expressed his admiration for the jerseys which have been named the best for the Russia 2018 world cup.

He joined the list of foreigners who find the Super Eagles jerseys stunning.

Perhaps he’s gotten one from Alex Iwobi as he’s seen showing it off while about to board a private jet.

See photos below;


