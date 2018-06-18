Entertainment

Bobrisky blasts Toyin Lawani for saying married men are entitled to cheat

Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie Bobrisky, has drag his former friend turned enemy, Toyin Lawani, for her controversial father’s day post which appeared to shade Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe for playing the fatherly roles in the lives of their children.

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawan stated in her post that married men are entitled to ’10 women’, pastors cheat and women should learn to respect their babydaddies because they can never take the place of a father in their child’s life

Bobrisky was having none of that shade being thrown at his friends and he fired back, saying:

“Good morning to all the single mum out there hustle hard to better their kids lives and future. Someone send me a dumb post where someone said men are ENTITLED to have 10 women wen he is married o ! Let me just stop here jare. God bless all the single mums”


