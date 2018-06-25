Celebrities mourn the death of DBanj’s son, Daniel

The Nigerian Entertainment industry as a whole has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of DBanj’s son, Daniel, who is just 13-months-old… He reportedly drowned in a pool yesterday.

Fans and celebrities can’t seem to get over the news, have all taken to social media to mourn the death of Daniel, who only celebrated his first birthday a month ago.

Don Jazzy wrote, ‘Just heard the worst news in a long time’.

Dbanjs manager, Frank Amudo also wrote, ‘Trying Times Try God. He Is Still Worthy Of All Our Praises ..

