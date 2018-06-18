Entertainment

Dbanj’s Wife Surprised Him On Father’s Day With Alot Of Goodies (photos)

It’s adorable when as a father you know how to hold things down in your family and get appreciated by your wife. Love is beautiful, but parenting , even more colourful…

Ace musician and entrepreneur, Dapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj has shared all the surprise goodies he received from his wife and his fans cannot get a hold of themselves.

Despite the saying that Nigerian celebrities can’t keep their homes, Dbanj has sown to the world to be a good husband and certainly not a dead beat dad.

He was woken up by his wife with the suprise goodies which she presented infront of him right in their bedroom!

Elated at what she had done, he moved to share the photo on social media.

Check out the photos below;


You may also like

“You Are Hot”- Bobrisky Dumps Nina, Gushes Over Cee-C (Screenshot)

Little Taju meets Oyo state governor and his wife (Photos)

Bill Gates celebrates his dad on Father’s Day, says he’s the real ‘Bill Gates’

Man Calls BBNaija’s Ex-housemate, Alex A Fool, Says Tobi Bakre Will Use And Dump Her

Royal Family prepares for first royal gay wedding

Nigerian celebrities Step Out For MET Gala Themed Event In Stunning Outfits

You Deserve Some Accolades’ – John Dumelo Praises Nadia Buari on the birth of her 4th Child

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4a.m, beat up students for refusing to let them in

Music: Teni – Fake Jersey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *