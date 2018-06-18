Dbanj’s Wife Surprised Him On Father’s Day With Alot Of Goodies (photos)

It’s adorable when as a father you know how to hold things down in your family and get appreciated by your wife. Love is beautiful, but parenting , even more colourful…

Ace musician and entrepreneur, Dapo Oyebanji, a.k.a Dbanj has shared all the surprise goodies he received from his wife and his fans cannot get a hold of themselves.

Despite the saying that Nigerian celebrities can’t keep their homes, Dbanj has sown to the world to be a good husband and certainly not a dead beat dad.

He was woken up by his wife with the suprise goodies which she presented infront of him right in their bedroom!

Elated at what she had done, he moved to share the photo on social media.

Check out the photos below;