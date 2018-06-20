Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“I beat my wife everyday, yet we are the best couple on earth” – Pastor advises women not to leave their homes over domestic violence

Pastor of a pentecostal church, Jackson Edekin has taken to Facebook to brag about how he beats his wife every day, yet they are still the best couple.

He made the statement in a comment section of a post about domestic violence, where it was stated that any marriage involving such should be vacated.

Commenting he said, There Is no marriage that cannot be fixed, that leaving a marriage because you are beaten is not the best options. He then revealed he beat his wife everyday yet they are the best couples on earth.

What he wrote: “There is no marriage that cannot be fixed. There is nobody if provoked to the extreme will not act abnormal. To leave a marriage because you are beaten is not the best option.”

“How many of our mothers left because they were beaten. It’s only an insane man that will beat the wife for no cause. The question is why was the woman beaten. If you know why you are beaten then go find solution to stop.”

“My advice is go find out about whom you are marrying. A lady/guy that insult you while dating will beat you up if married. A guy/lady that can leave you for another while dating what do you think will stop them if they are married. I beat my wife everyday, yet we are still the best couple on earth”.

