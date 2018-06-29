“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world” – Drake confirms he has a son.

Canadian Rapper, Drake has finally addressed the allegation of him having a son with a porn star. Following the release of Drake’s highly anticipated album Scorpion ,the rapper has issued the answer in a song, Emotionless where he finally confirms he is a father.

He addressed it by saying:

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid”

If you recall,rapper Pusha T spilled the tea about Drake being a dead beat dad in a diss track last month.

Earlier this month, there was another report that Drake has another secret baby, a two-year-old boy who bears a striking resemblance to the rapper. (Read more here)

