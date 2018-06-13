Influential Ex-Governor Dumps Peoples Democratic Party

PDP Logo

The immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko on Wednesday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Punch, Mimiko revealed this in a letter to the PDP Chairman, Ondo West Local Government Area, said he decided to leave the party because of some personal reasons.

The three-paragraph letter was personally written and signed by the former governor.

“I hereby with utmost humility inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP with effect from today, June 13, 2018 for some well thought-out personal reasons.

“It was an honour working with the many prominent Nigerians with whom I shared the PDP platform for the entire period I was in there as a member,” the letter read.

Sources said Mimiko and his followers will today return to the Labour Party (LP) on which platform he won governorship elections in 2007 and 2012.

He first joined the PDP in 2003 when he was allegedly deprived of participating in the gubernatorial shadow poll of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Mimiko defected to the LP in December 2006 to pursue his governorship aspiration when he realized he could not clinch the PDP ticket.

He, however, led his followers back to the PDP on October 2, 2014.

There have been speculations that the former governor would return to the LP but he has been keeping mute on the issue.

