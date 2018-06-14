Innoson Deletes Fake News On Supreme Court, GTBank

Innoson Motors Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma

Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors, has deleted the fake news he circulated on social media that the Supreme Court has ordered GTBank to pay him N14 billion within 14 days.

According to Daily Independent, the businessman is now singing a new tune.

The newspaper said Innoson has now declared that there was no Supreme Court judgment against GTBank as earlier stated.

This was followed by a statement by his spokesman, Cornelius Osigwe, in which Innoson walked back from his declaration stating instead that “There have been a lot of misinterpretations on the Press Release published by Innoson Group on the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Last week, Innoson caused a social and online media storm by claiming that the Supreme Court had ruled in his favour for GTBank to pay him N14 billion.

Ohanaeze and others congratulated him for the ‘victory’.

However, records of the court proceedings showed no such ruling.

GTBank in a statement debunked Innoson’s claims as “false, mischievous and malicious.”

“There was no directive or order issued by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the bank to make any payment to any of its debtor customer. We again reiterate that there is no iota of truth in the falsehood being peddled by desperate and mischievous elements and the public should disregard same in its entirety,” part of the bank’s press statement read.

-NAN

