Lagos Police Offers N1Million Reward To Anyone Who Can Unmask This Woman (Photo)

The Lagos State Police Command is offering one million Naira reward to anybody with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hooded lady who alleged Police Inspector Christopher Marcel Nabugwu of living in opulence.

Recall that the masked woman had in a video that went viral on the social media alleged that the police inspector owns a property worth over two hundred and fifty million (N250million) at No. 27 Remi Fani-Kayode Street GRA, Ikeja, uses exotic cars with customised vehicle licence plate titled “MCON” and worth over N2billion in cash and assets.

These allegations caught the attention of the Inspector General of Police who ordered an investigation into the allegation the source not withstanding.

Investigation into the matter was painstakingly carried out. At the end of the probe, it was clear that the allegations were not only false and misleading but a calculated attempt to malign the good name of a hardworking police officer and embarrass the police authorities.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, CP Edgal Imohimi said the police is counting on the already established goodwill of Lagosians and indeed that of good Nigerians in getting credible information that would lead to the arrest of the masked woman.

The CP added that the arrest and prosecution of the masked woman will serve as a deterrent to others who uses social media platforms to maliciously destroy the good image of innocent Nigerians.

CSP Chike Oti
Police Public Relations Officer,
Lagos State Police Command.


