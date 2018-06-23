Man Beaten To Death By In-Laws For Planning To Marry Another Wife

A 45-year-old native doctor was reportedly beaten to death by his in-laws in Ifira Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State, over a domestic disagreement with his wife on Wednesday night.

Eye witnesses account had it that Ademuyiwa Adelogba was lynched and beaten to death by his in-laws after he was alleged to have beaten his wife, Itunnu Adelogba, to coma after challenging him on his plan to marry another wife.

Sources revealed that the deceased who was also a farmer informed his wife who he married some few months ago, from her former husband, of his intention to marry another wife.

The source added that Itunu objected to the moves by her husband to marry another wife and an argument ensued between the couple, leading to a serious scuffle while the wife was said to have fainted and rushed to a nearby hospital in the town.

News of the maltreatment of his wife filtered to her family members and siblings who reportedly matched to the house of the deceased and pounced on him with sticks and cudgel and he gave up in the process.

This led to the invitation of the men of the State Police Command in the area but said no arrest was made over the death of Ademuyiwa as the in-laws were said to have fled the community.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said one person has been arrested in connection with the killing

He said the principal suspect, Adeola Adegboyega, has been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation

He said ”this is a clear case of murder and one person has been arrested over the death of the man. Thanks, the suspect has been brought to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure ” “Some of our members have been dispatched to the community to avert looming reprisal attack and also to maintain peace in the area”

-360Nobs